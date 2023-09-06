Udhayanidhi Stalin used 'Sanatana Dharma' to divert failures of DMK govt: OPS

Chennai, Sep 6 Expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) charged that DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had used 'Sanatana Dharma' to divert attention from the failure of his government.

He said that for the same reason, DMK will face defeat in the next assembly elections. In a statement on Wednesday, OPS said that the DMK government formed the government by saying ‘Vidiyalai Nokki’ (Towards Dawn) but they have failed the people totally.

He also said that the speech of Udhayanidhi Stalin where he said that he is to eradicate Sanatana Dharma was highly condemnable.

The former Chief Minister said that governments were functioning under the constitution and there was no need for evoking Sanatana Dharma now. OPS also questioned whether DMK which speaks of equality was practising the same in the party.

It may be noted that the scion of the DMK, Udhayanidhi Stalin while speaking at a function organised by Progressive writers forum, had called for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and Corona.

His speech led to a major controversy across the country with BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah publicly stating that Udhayanidhi Stalin was calling for the genocide of Hindus.

