Udipi BJP MLA alleges international conspiracy, demands NIA probe in Hijab row

Amid unrest across the country due to the ongoing hijab row, Udipi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe claiming that it is an international conspiracy.

"I have demanded the NIA probe as it is an international conspiracy. No Muslim country is against us except Pakistan. Hijab can't be banned in Udupi. It is their religious right but in schools, the uniform should be followed," said Bhat.

Earlier on Saturday, Bhat, who is also a president of the college development committee at Women's Government PU College, had said, "Campus Front of India (CFI) wants political gain. Our six girls are innocent but in their control. They had special training in a hidden place," he said.

Meanwhile, amid hijab row protests, Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) has been imposed in Udipi district for six days starting from February 14 to 19.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month.

The hijab row has now also spilled over to Rajasthan in a private college where some girls wearing hijab were stopped from entering the college.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

