UGC NET 2022 exam likely to end the application filling process soon, check details

University Grants Commission NationalEligibility Test, UGC NET 2022 last date to apply is likely to come soon. National Testing Agency, NTA is still open for candidates to apply for the test. The online applications for UGC NET 2022 will close on May 20, 2022. Therefore, interested candidates are advised to fill out the application form soon.

The registrations would close at 11:50 pm on May 20, 2022. By the given time applications are advised to fill the form along with fees. The window for correction would open from May 21, 2022 and candidates could do correction till May 23, 2022.

However, the exam date for UGC NET 2022 has been not announced yet. Chairman had earlier shared that the examination would be conducted in July.