UGC-NET Exam Date Changed from 16 June to 18 June 2024 by NTA

The request of candidates has been accepted by National testing agency and UGC and they have shifter the exam dates from 16th June i.e. Sunday to 18th June 2024 i.e. Tuesday. The committee said that it will conduct UGC and NET in OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) mode all across the India on single day.

Chairman, University Grants Commission tweeted about this update on his official x (Twitter), "The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day. NTA will soon issue a formal notification."