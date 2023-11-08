UGC sets regulations for Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India

New Delhi, Nov 8 University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced the much awaited regulations for Foreign Higher Educational Institutions.

The regulations aim to facilitate the entry of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) into India.

The UGC chairman professor M. Jagadesh Kumar told IANS that FHEIs Institutions intending to establish campuses in India should have secured a position within the top 500 in the overall category of global rankings, or should have secured a position within the top 500 in the subject-wise category of global rankings/should possess outstanding expertise in a particular area, as decided by the Commission from time to time.

He said that in their Indian campuses, Foreign Higher Educational Institutions can offer study programmes leading to the award of certificates, diplomas, degrees, research and other programmes at the undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral levels.

He said that two or more than two Foreign Higher Educational Institutions can collaborate to set up campuses in India, provided each Foreign Higher Educational Institution meets the eligibility criteria individually.

He said that each Foreign Higher Educational Institutions can set up more than one campus in India. However, they shall make a separate application for each proposed campus to the Commission under the procedure in these Regulations.

He said that the Foreign Higher Educational Institutions need not pay any annual fees to the Commission other than the one-time application fees.

Kumar said that the Foreign Higher Educational Institutions shall set up their campuses using their own infrastructure/land/physical resources/human resources. The University Grants Commission (UGC) provides the applicant with a single-window clearance process.

He said that the Foreign Higher Educational Institutions can make an online application anytime during the year.

Kumar said that the Standing Committee shall consider the applications and make recommendations thereof UGC, on the basis of the recommendations, shall initially grant in-principle approval and issue a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the applicant Foreign Higher Educational Institutions.

Foreign Higher Educational Institutions are expected to set up campuses in India within two years from the date of issue of LoI. However, the Commission may give an extension, if required, on a case-to- case basis.

Kumar said that the campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India shall have the autonomy to recruit faculty and staff as per their recruitment norms.

“They shall have the autonomy to decide the qualifications, salary structure, and other conditions of service for appointing faculty and staff. However, the Foreign Higher Educational Institution shall ensure that the qualifications of the faculty appointed shall be at par with the main campus in the country of origin,” he said.

According to the regulations Foreign Higher Educational Institutions may provide in their Indian campuses full or partial merit-based or need-based scholarships and fee concession to Indian students.

The regulation also mentions that the Foreign Higher Educational Institutions shall have a mechanism to address students’ grievances in their Indian campus. However, the students may appeal to the Commission if the Foreign Higher Educational Institution does not redress their grievances.

No programmes can be offered in online and/or in open and distance Learning modes under these regulations. However, lectures in online mode not exceeding 10 per cent of the programme requirements are allowed.

Foreign Higher Educational Institutions are required to seek prior approval from the Commission before starting any new programme in their campus in India.

The qualification(s) offered in the campus of the Foreign Higher Educational Institution in India under these regulations shall be awarded under the name and seal of the Foreign Higher Educational Institution in the country of origin.

Kumar said that Foreign Higher Educational Institutions cannot open learning centres, study centres, or franchises that may act as representative offices of the parent entity to undertake promotional activities for their programmes in their home jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction outside India.

Kumar said that in case of a Joint Venture between Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEI) and Indian Universities, FHEI must be the applicant under the regulations.

The FHEI must hold majority ownership/ equity in the joint venture which sets up the FHEI. The degrees or diplomas must be awarded in the name of the FHEI.

