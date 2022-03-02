Ukraine crisis: Flight carrying Indian nationals leaves from Poland

A flight carrying Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine departed from Poland's Rzeszow under Operation Ganga, informed Union Minister VK Singh on Tuesday.

Singh met Indian students at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport. The special flight is en route to Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "The first flight out of Poland under Operation Ganga has departed from the Rzeszow Airport. We will not rest till we bring back every Indian."

Amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, VK Singh on Tuesday landed in Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals from Ukraine and urged the Indians stranded there to keep track of guidelines being issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Upon his touchdown in Poland, the minister interacted with Indian students at Guru Singh Sabha in Poland's capital city Warsaw.

The Indian government has launched Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.

The government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will oversee evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania while Gen VK Singh in Poland.

The Union Government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The meeting is being attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.

The Prime Minister had on Monday chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor