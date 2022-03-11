Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Operation Ganga successfully concluded in Sumy Ukraine, Indians are back to the country safely

Indians have been evacuated from Sumy Ukraine on Friday. They have landed via three flights two civilians and one Air force C 17 plane. S Jaishankar who started the 'Operation Ganga,' for the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine on Friday taking his Twitter wrote, "Students from Sumy are returning today to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging. Operation Ganga, undertaken at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has delivered due to both leadership and commitment.”

The minister also thanked everyone who helped him in the mission he said, “Our particular gratitude to the authorities in Ukraine and Russia as well as the Red Cross for the evacuation assistance."

He further showed his gratitude towards Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, and General VK Singh who put all the efforts into the evacuation operation.

He also thanked Ukraine's neighboring countries--Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Moldova--for their ‘exceptional’ support for the Indian evacuation.

Lastly, he appreciated the Indian embassy in Ukraine for their ‘dedicated efforts in a difficult conflict situation.’