Uma Thomas Health Update: Thrikkakara MLA Suffered Internal Bleeding in Brain and Lungs, No Bone Fracture, Says Hospital

A hospital where a Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas was admitted issued a health bulletin saying she had suffered internal bleeding in her lungs and brain after falling from the Kaloor stadium gallery. Giving a health update on Sunday evening after the accident, Dr Krishnanunni Polakkulath, medical director of Renai Medicity, said the hospital had done fast scanning, and no other factors have been found.

MLA Thomas fell from a height of 15 feet, hit her face on a concrete slab, and suffered serious brain, spine and lung injuries. The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. She was immediately rushed to the nearby Palarivattom Rinai Medicity Hospital.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has announced that a team of expert doctors from the Health Department will assess the condition of MLA Uma Thomas. The team, led by Kottayam Government Medical College Superintendent Dr. Jayakumar, includes specialists from Kottayam and Ernakulam Government Medical Colleges. This evaluation will take place alongside the private hospital's existing medical board.

The minister also held discussions with Ernakulam district in-charge Minister P Rajeev and spoke directly with the doctors treating Thomas at Renai Medicity. According to the medical team, the primary concerns are related to the brain and lungs. There has been no uncontrollable internal bleeding detected, and while the ribs have impacted the lungs causing some bleeding, no long bone fractures have been identified.

Doctors have confirmed that no emergency surgeries are required at present. The next steps in the treatment process will be determined once the MLA’s condition stabilizes. A progress update will be issued after 24 hours.

#WATCH | Kochi | On Uma Thomas, MLA, sustains injuries, Kerala Minister P Rajeev says, "She is under treatment in the ICU...I have discussed this with the CM and the health minister and they will send the medical team...Experts from different departments will come and thereafter…"

