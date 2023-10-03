Unable to bear constant torture, man kills alcoholic son in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 3 Unable to bear constant physical assault, a senior citizen from the tribal community at Matigara block of West Bengal's Darjeeling district hacked his alcoholic son to death, sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bishal Shabar (30).

His father, Kutanu Shabar (55) has been taken into custody by the cops of the Matigara Police Station.

The body has been sent to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the locals, coming back home in an inebriated state and assaulting his parents had been a regular affair for the now-deceased.

Even his wife was not spared when she objected to her husband’s unacceptable behaviour.

When the daily physical torture and assault continued unabated, the man attacked his son with a sickle late on Monday night killing him on the spot.

The man then told the neighbours, who in turn informed the police.

Neighbours have said that the now-deceased son was short-tempered by nature and would pick up fights with the neighbours also.

Often the neighbours had to intervene to save the parents from his daily assault in an inebriated state, but he continued with his nuisance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor