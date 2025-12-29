Undeterred by protests, ECI special roll observer Murugan vows to complete assigned task

Kolkata, Dec 29 Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Roll Observer (SRO) C. Murugan on Monday appeared undeterred by repeated attacks on his vehicle and vowed to complete the task entrusted to him by the poll panel.

Speaking to media persons after facing another round of protests in South 24 Parganas district, the Special Roll Observer said: “The Election Commission has entrusted me with a specific responsibility. I came here to work, and I will finish that work regardless of these actions.”

The statement from the senior ECI officer came after his vehicle was attacked when an agitating crowd gheraoed him during his visit to a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing centre at Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district.

The protesters, mostly women, blocked the exit route of the SRO’s vehicle and banged on the car bonnet and window panes, while police personnel attempted to clear the mob. During the protest, the door handle on the driver’s side of the vehicle was damaged.

Murugan was first gheraoed when he reached Shirakol High School, the venue for the ongoing hearing, where protesters alleged improper planning in the implementation of the SIR exercise, claiming that sick, elderly and pregnant voters were being asked to appear in person for hearing sessions.

It was learnt that a group of local protesters, led by Trinamool Congress-run Zilla Parishad president Mujibar Rahaman Mollah, gheraoed the Special Roll Observer and demanded that the party’s Booth Level Agents-2 (BLA-2) be allowed entry into the hearing sessions. Subsequently, Murugan faced further protests, during which his vehicle was damaged while he was attempting to leave the venue.

“I am here to do a job assigned to me by the Election Commission, and I will complete that task, no matter the attempted disruptions,” the IAS officer said.

This was not the first time that the Special Roll Observer faced public anger while overseeing the ongoing SIR exercise. On two earlier occasions -- in Falta in South 24 Parganas district and at Haldarpara in Howrah district -- he encountered protests from local residents.

A senior official at the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said a detailed report on Monday’s incident would be sought from the SRO and forwarded to the Election Commission.

