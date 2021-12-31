Unidentified woman's body found in UP field

Sambhal, Dec 31 The naked body of an unidentified woman with multiple injuries, was found in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The body was packed in a sack and the police said the woman was possibly killed elsewhere and then it was dumped in the field in Musapur village.

The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain she was sexually assaulted or not.

Additional SP, Alok Kumar Jaiswal, said: "There were multiple injuries on the body. It appears she died of a head injury. The woman was killed at a different place, and the accused then dumped her body here. We have registered an FIR for murder and have sent the body for autopsy. Besides, efforts are on to establish her identity."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor