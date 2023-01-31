Union Budget 2023: About 70 percent of beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana are women entrepreneurs

In maiden pre-budget session speech, President Murmu said that about 70 percent of the beneficiaries under the Mudra Yojana are women entrepreneurs. A study suggests that this scheme has increased the economic power of women and their participation in social decisions.

India holds the presidency of the G20 this year. Along with all member states of G20, India aims to find solutions to world problems. Indian Railways fast moving towards becoming world's largest electric railway network, she further said.

Today, on one hand, India is taking its ancient knowledge of Yoga and Ayurveda to the world. On the other hand, it is enhancing its new identity as pharmacy of the world.