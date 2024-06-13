Union Budget 2024-25 Likely to be Tabled in Parliament by Third Week of July

Preparation begins for the Union Budget 2024-25, the first for the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of the Finance Ministry and held a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday and directed them to initiate the preparation for the Union Budget.

The Union Budget is likely to be tabled in Parliament by the third week of July, ANI reported. As reported by ANI, FM directed the officials to initiate the budget preparation process, emphasizing the need for meticulous planning and comprehensive analysis. This early start aims to ensure a well-structured budget that addresses the country's economic priorities and challenges effectively.

