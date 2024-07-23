Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore Allocation for Agriculture (Watch Video)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has commenced her Budget Speech for the Union Budget 2024-25 today, July 23. She announced that the allocation for agriculture and allied sectors this year is Rs 1.52 lakh crore. "This year the allocation for agriculture and allied sectors is Rs 1.52 lakh crore", said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget is anticipated to detail the government’s fiscal strategies for the coming year, potentially influencing the economy, businesses, and individuals significantly.

The Budget envisages sustained efforts on priorities for generating ample opportunities for all:

Productivity and resilience in Agriculture

Employment & Skilling

Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice

Manufacturing & Services

Urban Development

Energy Security

Infrastructure

Innovation, Research & Development

Next Generation Reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Tuesday, marking her seventh consecutive budget presentation and surpassing the previous record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. This Budget, the first under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, was delivered in the Lok Sabha.