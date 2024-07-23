Union Budget 2024: 'PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana' to Provide Free Solar Electricity to 1 Crore Households, Announces FM

In line with the Interim Budget announcement made in February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana on Tuesday. The scheme aims to install rooftop solar panels and provide free electricity of up to 300 units per month to 1 crore households.

#Budegt2024 | On free solar electricity scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. This scheme will further… pic.twitter.com/Nu0KyT13Mh — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

On free solar electricity scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. This scheme will further encourage it."

The government endeavours to maintain strong fiscal support for infrastructure over the next 5 years. Capital expenditure to be Rs 11,11 lakh crore at 3.4% of our GDP, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union Budget is an annual financial statement presented by the central government, detailing its proposed expenditures and revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The Budget reviews the government's achievements from the past financial year and sets out goals, allocations, and plans for the year ahead, aiming to address policy needs and financial requirements.

