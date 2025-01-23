Union Budget 2025: Congress Demands Relief from Rising Inflation and Unemployment

Ahead of the 2025 Union Budget, the Congress Party on Thursday slammed the Modi government, accusing it of causing "ever-increasing" unemployment and inflation due to "wrong policies" that have made life extremely difficult for lower and middle-class families. As per the PTI reports, the party asserted that the country now needs a budget focused on providing relief from rising prices.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a report on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), claiming that "back-breaking inflation in the last 10 years has emptied the pockets of the common people."

“The Modi government has only taken care of its rich friends in the last ten years. Ever-increasing unemployment and inflation due to the government's wrong policies have made life extremely difficult for lower and middle-class families,” Ramesh wrote in Hindi on X. Ramesh highlighted the skyrocketing prices of essential items such as milk, flour, pulses, petrol, diesel, and vegetables, and noted that the burden of EMIs and daily needs is growing for every household. He emphasized the need for a budget that would provide relief from the rising costs of living.

मोडानी सरकार ने पिछले दस सालों में केवल अपने अमीर मित्रों का ध्यान रखा है।



सरकार की गलत नीतियों के कारण लगातार बढ़ रही बेरोज़गारी और महंगाई ने निम्न और मध्यमवर्गीय परिवारों के लिए जीवन बेहद मुश्किल बना दिया है।



“Will the government take any concrete steps after listening to the problems of the people?” Ramesh asked, signaling frustration over the government’s response to public concerns. On Wednesday, Congress also pointed to the "disappointing" GDP growth numbers for Quarter 2, suggesting that the slowdown in the economy is not a temporary setback but a clear trend. The party claimed that the post-pandemic economic recovery is not robust enough to sustain long-term growth.