Union Carbide plant waste disposal: Awareness to be spread among people about incineration impact

Bhopal, Jan 7 To ensure the disposal of Union Carbide's waste under the safety protocols, the Madhya Pradesh government will spread awareness among the people of Pithampur industrial area, state Urban Development Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Tuesday.

The Minister said the state government will utilise the six-week period granted for the safe disposal of toxic chemical waste, and the process will start after taking the people into confidence.

He said the concerns raised by every individual living in the surroundings of Pithampur industrial town would be addressed through proper communication.

During an interaction with the mediapersons here in Bhopal on Tuesday, senior BJP leader and minister, Vijayvargiya said: "There is a lot of confusion regarding the Union Carbide's waste, which resulted in the law and order situation in Pithampur. The issue will be resolved through proper communication with the people raising their concerns."

The minister further said the panel of government officials along with experts will visit the people in Pithampur industrial town to hold an amicable discussion on this matter.

He said people will be informed that the toxicity level of the collected waste has become zero as it has been lying for quite a few days.

"During the meetings, officials will give detailed presentations about the Union Carbide's waste to be disposed of at Pithampur. People from different age groups, including women and children will be called for meeting. People will be called in a small group, so that they can get the right information about the impact of chemical waste," he added.

Government panels visiting Pithampur industrial town will also inform the people about the gases that would be emanating during the process of incineration of the Union Carbide's waste, and how these gases would be filtered before releasing on air, the minister said, adding that proper communication will also avoid further disturbances.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday gave the state government six weeks to dispose of the Union Carbide's waste under safety protocols, after taking the people living in Pithampur industrial town into confidence.

The High Court's directions come amid the ongoing protests in Dhar district’s Pithampur industrial town, where the government plans to incinerate the 358 tonnes of waste transported from the Union Carbide factory.

The government also sought the court’s permission to open the 12 large containers currently parked at the incineration facility and upload the waste. It said that the waste could not be kept in the containers for a long period.

The court, however, said: "In the order dated December 3, 2024, this court directed to take waste material from Bhopal and dispose of the same as per norms. Thus, no further order is required to be passed to unload the waste material. It is for the state to unload and dispose of the waste material as per direction of this court."

