Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches Amrit Kalash Yatra in New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Amrit Kalash Yatra under the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign. On this occasion, Home Minister Shah also launched the anthem song of Amrit Kalash Yatra. Shah informed during the program that more than two lakh programs have been organized during the 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that through these programs the spirit of patriotism has been rekindled.

Launched the anthem of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' of the #MeriMaatiMeraDesh Abhiyan. The anthem, much like the Abhiyan itself, is an ode to the Bravehearts who devoted their lives to nation.#MeriMaatiMeraDeshAnthempic.twitter.com/8CWmBvWkK1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 1, 2023

The 'Mitti Anthem' was officially launched during the event, underlining the importance of the soil that symbolises the sacrifices made by countless individuals for the nation's freedom. "Through this event," Amit Shah stated, "each and every person can contribute their part to the construction of a 'Mahaan Bharat' (Great India). From September 1 to September 30, 'mitti' or 'dhaan' (soil) will be collected and poured into a 'Kalash' (urn). This process will begin at the district or block level and gradually progress to the state capitals, ultimately culminating in the national capital, where it will be used to build a 'smarak' (memorial)."Union Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the audience at the 'Mera Maati Mera Desh' event, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the program, which aims to honour often overlooked freedom fighters. Thakur stressed the significant sacrifices made by these freedom fighters, describing them as 'balidaan' (sacrifice) for the country, and urged every citizen to contribute their part, termed as 'yogdaan' (contribution), to shape a more developed India.