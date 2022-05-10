Union Home Secy reviews preparedness in view of cyclone Asani

New Delhi, May 10 Union Home Secretary Ajay Kujmar Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the Central ministries, agencies and the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in view of the impending severe cyclonic storm Asani.

During the review meeting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the cyclonic storm is likely to reach the West Central Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada-Vishakhapatanam coasts by May 11 morning to noon, and then move along the Andhra coast (Krishna, East and West Godavari and Vishakhapatanam districts).

The cyclone would have a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph on the Andhra coast and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on the Odisha coast. Suspension of fishing operations has been suggested, the IMD officials informed Bhalla.

The NDRF officials said that nine teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh while seven teams have been kept on standby. Similarly, one NDRF team has been deployed in Odisha and 12 teams have been kept on standby, while in West Bengal, 12 teams have already been deployed and five have been kept on standby.

During the meeting, Bhalla directed the Central ministries and agencies to keep a regular watch on the developments and be in touch with the administrations of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for any help.

The Visakhapatnam port has suspended operations as Asani is likely to reach the port city in Andhra Pradesh whereas IndiGo and Air Asia have suspended their flight operations from the Visakhapatnam International Airport in view of the cyclonic storm.

