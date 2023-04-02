Union Min Gadkari inspects Tactical Urbanism in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inspected the Kalpana Talkies Square Tactical Urbsm (TU) Trial in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Tactical Urbsm (TU) trials help modify road design and safety infrastructure to make dangerous roads and intersections safer.

TU interventions introduced at the Kalpana Talkies Square include the provision of continuous crosswalks and public spaces with geometric corrections as well as the provision for pedestrian waiting spaces.

Reiterating the priority of government regarding Road Safety, the Union Minister took to Twitter and said, "Road safety remains a top priority for our government. Today inspected the Kalpana Talkies Square Tactical Urbsm (TU) Trial in Nagpur."

He said that he has asked for the final report to make the interventions permanent.

"Road crashes are an epidemic facing our country and one that we must counter together. We are committed to making roads across India safer and innovative solutions to this end are the need of the hour. Tactical Urbsm (TU) trials help modify road design and safety infrastructure to make dangerous roads and intersections safer. TU interventions introduced at the Kalpana Talkies Square include the provision of continuous crosswalks and public spaces with geometric corrections as well as the provision for pedestrian waiting spaces. #TacticalUrbsmTrial@savelifeindia," Niting Gadkari tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor