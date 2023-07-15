Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasizes importance of sustainability in shaping better planet

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday emphasized the importance of sustainability and its role in shaping a better future for our planet.

He introduced a unique concept, 'Ek Raat Chaand ke Saath' as a mantra for embracing sustainable practices in our daily lives.

The Union Minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Global Conference on ESG and Prithvi Awards-2023, held in the national capital.

The event served as a platform for sharing insights, best practices, and innovative ideas in the realm of sustainability.

Speaking at the conference, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi lauded India as the original sustainability crusader, highlighting the nation's commitment to environmental preservation and social responsibility.

He commended the efforts of individuals and organizations striving to make a positive impact on the planet.

As a recognition of exemplary contributions to sustainability, the conference bestowed the prestigious Prithvi Awards upon 23 Sustainability Icons. These individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication and innovation in their respective fields, leading the way towards a sustainable future.

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of the Sustain Vista mobile app, aimed at encouraging sustainable practices and raising awareness about the importance of using public transport to combat climate change. The app provides a platform for individuals to pledge their commitment to reducing carbon emissions by utilizing public transportation options.

The Global Conference on ESG and Prithvi Awards-2023 served as a catalyst for driving sustainable action and fostering collaborations between various stakeholders.

The event not only emphasized the urgency of addressing sustainability challenges but also showcased inspiring initiatives and solutions.

By promoting the principles of environmental conservation, social responsibility, and effective governance, the conference aimed at creating a collective vision for a sustainable future.

The discussions and ideas generated during the event will contribute towards shaping policies, practices, and innovations that positively impact our planet and society.

With the resounding success of the Global Conference on ESG and Prithvi Awards-2023, the ESG Research Foundation (ERF) reaffirmed its commitment to driving sustainable development and inspiring global change.

The foundation looks forward to continuing its efforts to create a more sustainable and resilient world for generations to come.

