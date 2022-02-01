Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hails Budget 2022-23, says good allocation made for northeast

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development Of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy hailed the Union Budget presented in the Parliament on Tuesday and called it a "progressive" as the government is focussing on infrastructure, employment generation, and future development.

"It's a progressive Budget. Our Government is concentrating on infrastructure, employment generation, and future development. Good allocation made for the northeast, its culture, and tourism," Reddy said.

Comparing the budget allocation for the development of the northeast from last year, the Union Minister said that around Rs 76,000 crore has been allocated in Budget 2022-23.

"Around Rs 8000 crore more than the last year allocated this year for the development of northeast - Rs 76,000 crore allocated in Budget 2022," he added.

Reddy also stated that provisions were made for road connectivity, air connectivity, train connectivity, employment generation in the northeast.

Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

