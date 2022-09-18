Union Minister Jitendra Singh to take part in Global Clean Energy Action Forum in USA

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will leave on Monday for a five-day visit to the USA to participate in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum.

Singh will lead the Joint Indian Ministerial Delegation of Power, New and Renewable Energy and Science and Technology to take part in the joint convening of Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7) from 21st to 23rd September 2022 at Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, the United States of America where he will also interact with eminent academicians as well as the Indian diaspora.

"I am looking forward to very close engagements at the Plenary and Roundtables of Global Clean Energy Action Forum, especially in the light of recent breakthroughs in the areas of Clean Energy Technologies both at home and abroad. In the post-COVID era and the recent vagaries of Climate Change challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strongly advocating close coordination and collaboration in clean energy solutions for the betterment of mankind," Dr Singh said.

The event is expected to bring together thousands of clean energy leaders from across the world, including CEOs, innovators, young professionals, civil society and ministers from over 30 countries to accelerate clean energy innovation and deployment.

On 20th September, Dr Jitendra Singh will hold an important Roundtable with senior executives of about 35 companies and federal representatives associated with Geospatial, Space, Earth and Ocean Science, Pharma and Biotech Sectors to be organized by the US-India Business Council at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, D.C.

India will highlight significant efforts in the fields of Bio-Refineries, Sustainable Aviation Fuels, Materials Accelerated Platform, Building Energy Efficiency (Smart Grids), Carbon Capture, and Hydrogen Valley Platforms among others to expedite Clean Energy solutions.

"Very little has been done despite a lot of talk over the last 50 years, since the 1972 Stockholm Conference. But in India, we have walked the talk and steps like 90 million households getting access to clean cooking fuel under Ujjwala Yojana and renewable energy to farmers Under the PM-KUSUM scheme farmers are being encouraged to set up solar panels, use and sell surplus power to the grid will promote sustainability and equity," the Union Minister further said.

According to the official, the Minister will invite the companies to explore and invest in these most happening sectors after unlocking some sectors and liberalization of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms.

The Minister is likely to interact with key US Federal officials over dinner at India House to be hosted by the Indian Ambassador.

On 21st and 22nd September, Dr Singh will have several engagements at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, where he is likely to underline India's commitment to a low-carbon future that aims to transform the energy landscape of the country by accelerating clean energy innovations under the visionary leadership of PM Modi.

At the 1st Roundtable on Sustainable Bioenergy and Bio-refineries on 22nd September, the minister is expected to speak about India's plan to work towards transforming the energy landscape with significant clean energy share.

Significantly, India has by 2030 agreed to reach 500 GW of Non-fossil energy capacity, shift 50% of energy requirements to renewable energy, lower overall anticipated carbon emissions by 1 billion tons, reduce the carbon intensity of the economy by 45% over 2005 levels and finally achieve net zero emissions by 2070, the ministry said.

He is expected to elaborate on India-supported research development and deployment of technologies with an investment of 34.3 million USD during the last decade at the 2nd Roundtable.

Singh will interact with eminent diaspora over community reception and will also highlight India's celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the 75th year of India's Independence.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor