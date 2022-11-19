Union minister Kaushal Kishore after Delhi murder says educated girls leave parents for live-in

The entire country has been shaken by Shraddha Walkar case, new revelations are made being made in this case everyday. Meanwhile many people have reacted on this. Educated girls should learn from uneducated girls. Educated girls leave their parents for live-in. No one should go into live-in relationship, girls who are going to live-on relationship should get documents from the court, said Union minister Kaushal Kishore.

If a girl wants to live with a boy, should get married. If you like a boy and want to live with him, then proper documents should be prepared. If parents are not ready for a live-in relationship, marry in court. Both father and mother are against such a relationship. Kaushal Kishore said that educated girls are responsible for this. It is also said that educated girls should not stay in such a relationship.

The union minister didn't stop here, he said Such incidents are happening to all those girls who are educated and think that they are very open-minded, they have the ability to decide their future. Such girls falls into the trap of live-in. Girl should remember that they Why exactly are they doing this.

After this statement of Union minister Kaushal Kishore, now the controversy started. Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized through a tweet, Chaturvedi said, Surprisingly, he did not say that girls are responsible for being born in the country. Shameless, ruthless and cruel, the mentality of blaming women for all problems is flourishing. A Hindi website has reported about this.