Union Minister Kaushal Kishore demands probe into 2008 Malegaon blast witness statement

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore has demanded an investigation into the statement made by the witness of the 2008 Malegaon blast case who alleged that he was pressurised to name Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS leaders in the case.

The Minister also demanded strict action against the culprits.

The witness in the case told Mumbai's special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was tortured by ATS, the then investigating agency of the case.

The witness told the court that he was kept at the ATS office for seven days after the blast and after that the agency threatened to torture and frame his family members. He also told the court that ATS forced him to falsely name Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS members' names.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Kishore said, "There must be an investigation on why the persons at the Mumbai ATS pressurised the witness to take Yogi Adityanath's name and RSS name in the Malegaon blast case. There must be strict action against the culprits."

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party over a purported video of an MLA banging the head of police Investigating Officer, the Minister said that the party is inducting criminal-like people into the party.

"There is a viral video of an MLA of Sakaldiha holding an IO of police by his head and banging it against his own head. This is a situation when they are not in power. If they come to power, what will be the situation then? The criminal-like people are being inducted into the Samajwadi Party.

Talking about the Directorate General of GST Intelligence(DGGI) raids of Kanpur-based businessman Peeyush Jain, he said, "The people did not die for the freedom before 1947 to give people like them an opportunity to accumulate money and indulge in money-laundering.

The Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is not able to find a single wrong decision of the government.

"Rahul Gandhi has not been able to point a single wrong decision of the government. He had said Chaukidar Chor Hai, but the people of the country said Hum Bhi Chaukidar. He was silenced by the people's response," Kishore said.

( With inputs from ANI )

