Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Addresses Hoax Bomb Threats to Flights: “Calls from Minors and Pranksters”

In response to the recent wave of hoax bomb threats targeting various flights, including Indian airlines, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured that appropriate actions are being taken and dismissed any notion of a larger conspiracy behind these incidents.

Naidu stated, "Action is being taken on this. We can't comment on any kind of a conspiracy, but from whatever little we know, these calls are coming from some minors and pranksters. These are all minor and isolated incidents. There is no kind of conspiracy that we can comment on. From our side, we are going to see what best we can do. We are talking to the airlines, security agencies, and within the ministry also. Consultations are ongoing."

He condemned the "mischievous and unlawful" actions, calling them a serious concern. "I am deeply concerned over the recent disruptive acts targeting Indian airlines, affecting both domestic and international operations. Such mischievous and unlawful actions are a matter of grave concern, and I strongly condemn any attempts to compromise the safety, security, and operational integrity of our aviation sector," Naidu emphasized in a statement on the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) website.

Naidu chaired a high-level committee meeting on October 14, involving officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs, and MoCA. He highlighted that he is continuously monitoring the situation and that law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing all cases related to these threats.

In a recent development, Mumbai Police apprehended a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats to three flights and assured that others involved would be identified and prosecuted accordingly. "I am monitoring the situation regularly, and our law enforcement agencies are pursuing all the cases actively. Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting three flights. All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted," Naidu confirmed.

Additionally, the Delhi Police reported that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, in connection with a recent hoax bomb threat involving an Akasa Air flight. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

To prevent further misuse and ensure public safety, police stated that they have coordinated with social media platforms to suspend all accounts responsible for spreading these false threats.

This series of hoax threats began with an Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru from Delhi receiving a bomb threat on Wednesday, marking the latest incident in a troubling pattern of similar threats aimed at multiple airlines over the past few days.