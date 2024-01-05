Unknown shooter fires three bullets at dreaded Pune goon Sharad Mohol

Pune (Maharashtra), Jan 5 In a sensational development, an unidentified person fired three rounds at notorious gangster Sharad Mohol in the Kothrud area here on Friday, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the shooting took place in the busy Sutardara, Kothrud, around 1.15 p.m. and the shooter quickly vanished from the spot.

Mohol, 40, was reportedly injured by at least one bullet. He was seen bleeding by locals and was rushed to the nearby private Sahyadri Hospital for treatment.

According to official sources, he took one bullet in the upper right part of his torso and was immediately operated upon at the Sahyadri Hospital.

The medical team managed to successfully extricate the bullet.

Police teams along with senior officials rushed to the spot to investigate the crime. CCTV footage of the vicinity was being scanned, and the crime spot was cordoned off. The eyewitnesses were being questioned and a hunt for the shooter was launched.

The exact motive behind the attack was not known yet, but was suspected to be either a business or gangland rivalry.

A history-sheeter, Mohol faces many serious criminal offences in different police stations in the city, and has spent nine years in jail. He secured bail in some cases and was externed from Pune district at one point.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor