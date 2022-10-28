UP: 6 killed, 5 injured in car accident in Prayagraj

Six people were killed and five sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling in collided with an electric pole and overturned in Prayagraj.

The incident took place on the highway near Handia on Thursday.

The car was heading towards Vindhyachal. Police arrived at the spot following the accident.

"The injured were sent to the hospital. The post-mortem of the dead is being conducted. Police and administration are extending all kinds of help to affected families," Additional Superintendent of Police, Gangapar A Agrawal said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives.

Chief Minister Yogi directed the Prayagraj district administration to give proper treatment to the injured.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), District Magistrate and senior police officers were instructed to reach the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing.

Meanwhile, on October 25, As many as three people were killed while two others were critically injured after their car rammed into a road divider in Chitradurga, in Karnataka said traffic police officials.

in another road mishap 15 people were injured last Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. As per police a bus was going from Surat to Kanpur, when it met with an accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

