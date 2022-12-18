UP: Amroha Police seizes land belonging to illegal seller of cartridges

Amroha district administration in Uttar Pradesh seized one-hectare land worth Rs 41 lakhs that belonged to an illegal seller of cartridges, here.

According to the Circle Officer (CO) of Hasanpur, Abhishek Yadav, on the orders of the District Magistrate, the administration has acquired the property worth lakhs of one Pratik Saxena, a resident of Hasanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who has been reported to have acquired this through the sale of illegal bullet cartridges

The development is a part of the ongoing campaign of the Uttar Pradesh government to take action against the illegally acquired properties in the state.

More details are awaited.

