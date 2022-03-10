UP Assembly Results 2022: BJP candidate Sureshwar Singh marks Hat-trick win in Mahsi Assembly constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Sureshwar Singh won from Mahsi Assembly constituency by 42,776 votes. It was its third win in the constituency and the leader marked its Hat-trick win by winning the most votes from the constituency three times.

Also, BJP candidate Saurabh Sonu and BJP candidate Shashank Verma win from Kasta and Nighasan constituencies. While UP Law Minister and BJP candidate Brajesh Pathak win by 40,000 votes in Lucknow Cantt. Brajesh Pathak is a Member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, Currently, he is serving as the Cabinet Minister of Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering service in the Uttar Pradesh Government. He is also an ex-Member of Parliament of Unnao from 2004 to 2009.

BJP is marking a solid lead, out of 403 seats BJP is leading in 246 seats. BJP in Uttar Pradesh will also hold a press conference at 5 pm from their party office. The party has maximum chances to set its victory this year.