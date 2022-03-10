UP Assembly Results 2022: Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh wins from Noida constituency by 1.75 lakh votes

BJP leader Pankaj Singh, son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, contested from Noida constituency in Uttar Pradesh, won by a margin of 1.75 lakh votes. Pankaj Singh Bharatiya Janta Party's General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh. Pankaj has been active in politics since 2002 and is the present MLA of Noida. On 11 March 2017, he won the Noida Vidhan Sabha seat in the UP Legislative Assembly election.

As per sources, BJP has won all four seats in Pilibhit, but the announcement is still yet to be made by EC. Also, BJP candidate Saurabh Sonu and BJP candidate Shashank Verma win from Kasta and Nighasan constituencies. While UP Law Minister and BJP candidate Brajesh Pathak win by 40,000 votes in Lucknow Cantt. Brajesh Pathak is a Member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, Currently, he is serving as the Cabinet Minister of Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering service in the Uttar Pradesh Government. He is also an ex-Member of Parliament of Unnao from 2004 to 2009.

BJP is marking a solid lead, out of 403 seats BJP is leading in 246 seats. BJP in Uttar Pradesh will also hold a press conference at 5 pm from their party office. The party has maximum chances to set its victory this year.