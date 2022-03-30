UP Board cancels Class 12 exams in 24 districts, know the reason

On the ongoing intermediate examinations-2022 of UP, the question paper for the Intermediate English exam got leaked in the Ballia district on Wednesday. The exam is to be held in 75 districts of the state, from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

After which the exam got canceled by UP Board on the orders of the state government in 24 districts, Vinay Kumar Pandey, director (secondary education) confirmed the development. The districts in which the exam was canceled are Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, and Shamli.

Pandey said the exam got canceled because of “suspicion of paper leak."

“The fresh date for the Intermediate English exam to be held in these 24 districts would be announced soon,” he added.

Around 51,92,689 are registered to appear in the UP Board Examinations-2022.