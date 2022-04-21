UP Board likely to announce the results of Class 12th and 10th soon, check details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is soon going to start the evacuation process of the UP 10, 12 board exam answer sheets. After the process ends the board is soon going to announce the results date. According to the reports the board is most likely to announce the results in May.

However, the board has not made any official announcement on it yet regarding the date of the results. For the latest and fastest updates, students can visit the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The board has already delayed the exams due to assembly elections in the state.



Earlier, Ballia Police on Sunday arrested the man who allegedly leaked the Uttar Pradesh state board's Class 12 English question paper. The arrested accused Nirbhay Narayan Singh was the manager of a private college, said the Police.

The Uttar Pradesh government conducted the state board English exam for class 12 on March 30 across 75 districts of the state. Following the leak of the question paper to be held in the second shift, the government canceled the exam in 24 districts of the state, including the Ballia district.