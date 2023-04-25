UP Board results for class 10, 12 declared

Lucknow, April 25 The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the state Board results for classes 10 and 12.

This year, the Board has broken its own record by announcing the results in the shortest duration from the date of completing the exams.

The announcement will be different from last year's as both classes' results will be declared at the same time, unlike the previous year's two-phase announcement.

A total of 253 students have achieved top 10 positions in the Board class 12 exam 2023.

Out of these, 81 students secured the first 10 positions in the Science stream, 67 students in the Commerce stream, and 105 students in the Arts stream. The state government will honour these students at the district level.

The class 12 exam result has an overall pass percentage of 75.52 per cent. While boys secured a pass percentage of 69.34 per cent, girls outshone them with a pass percentage of 83.

Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Charkhari of Mahoba has secured the first position in the class 12 exams with 97.2 per cent.

He has topped among the 27,69,258 candidates who appeared for the exams. Shubh has been declared the topper by the UP Secondary Education Board officials.

The class 10 result pass percentage is 89.78 per cent. Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal VMIC, Mahmudabad, Sitapur, has topped with 590 out of 600 marks.

This year 58,85,745 candidates had registered for examinations out of which 31,16,487 were class 10 students and 27,69,258 were class 12 students.

The Board exams this year began on February 16 and ended on March 4 for Class 12 and from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10.

Board chairman Mahendra Dev, in the press conference, claimed that this is the first time in UP Board's 100 year history that results of Class 10, 12 exams have been declared so early.

