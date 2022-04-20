UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today, check details

On Wednesday UP Board practical examination for Class 12 started. The exams will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of exams started today, and the second will begin on April 28. The examination will be conducted under tight security with CCTV cameras.

Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla said, "the first phase of practical examinations will start from April 20 and will run till April 27, while the second phase examinations will start from April 28 and will end on May 4". The first phase of exams will be conducted in the districts of Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti Mandal. And the second phase will be conducted in in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.