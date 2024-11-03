UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat, Caller Warns of ‘Fate Like Baba Siddique’; Mumbai Police Launches Probe

Mumbai Police received a threatening message aimed at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the transport department's helpline. The Worli Police Station has initiated a case, and further investigation is underway. Authorities are treating the threat with seriousness, focusing on potential security adjustments for the Chief Minister.

One of these threat messages also mentioned Zeeshan Siddique, the MLA from Bandra and son of Baba Siddique, a former minister who was shot dead near his son’s office on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has since claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder. The Bishnoi gang has previously made headlines due to its threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, reportedly over his involvement in the blackbuck hunting case in Rajasthan during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The gang's presence was also suspected in a firing incident outside Khan's residence in April, which led to an increase in his security. In light of these developments, authorities are closely examining connections between these threats and recent incidents involving the Bishnoi gang.