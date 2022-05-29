UP CM Yogi Adityanth expresses grief over loss of life in Bahraich road accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of life due to a road accident in Bahraich.

"Praying for peace to the departed souls," the Chief Minister said while extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

"I express deep regret for the people who lost their lives in the road accident in Bahraich. I wish peace to the family of departed souls," Adityanath told the mediapersons in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Sunday, five people died and around 12 were injured when a tempo traveller and truck collided in the Motipur area of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor