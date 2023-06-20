UP: CM Yogi urges people to elect all 80 MPs from BJP in 2024 elections

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 : In the last nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we have seen the creation of a new India that is looked up to and is in the leadership role globally, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, adding that PM Modi's agenda should be the agenda of the country at large because it is in the interest of its people.

Appealing to people to elect BJP MPs on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats, the Chief Minister said that the government headed by PM Modi has been dedicated to "service, good governance and welfare of the poor and needy throughout the period without any discrimination among people on the basis of religion or caste.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating/laying foundation stones of 727 development projects worth Rs 2,604 crore, including Health ATMs at seven Community Health Centres at Gorakhpur on Tuesday on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the PM Modi Government, at a programme held at Mahant Digvijaynath Park. A total of 35 projects worth Rs 176.83 crore were inaugurated whereas the foundation stone was laid for 692 development works worth Rs 2427.63 crore.

The projects include drinking water projects, road expansion and strengthening, the strengthening of several embankments, and the construction of school and hostel buildings among others.

He remarked, "Nationalism must be our top priority. If our borders are secure we can make rapid strides on the path of development. We must be dedicated to our mission to make 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'. Tomorrow the whole world will observe International Yoga Day, thanks to the initiative of PM Modi. All of us must practice Yoga at dedicated places on the occasion. The whole world will express gratitude to India tomorrow for giving Yoga to it. Modiji has made Yoga an international event and has got Kumbh global recognition."

Emphasising that prior to 2014, the governments run by Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party were mired in corruption and scams, CM Yogi said that on the contrary the BJP Government has been committed to the all-round development of the country and transparency in the delivery of welfare schemes to people.

"When I enquired from people how much they received for housing under PMAY and toilets in rural areas I was told that they received Rs 1.20 lakh for each house and Rs 12000 for each toilet, apart from 90 days' wages under MGNREGA. Similarly, urban beneficiaries of PMAY revealed that they got Rs 2.5 lakh for each house transferred to their accounts through DBT. A total of 48 crore Jandhan accounts have been opened in the country including 9 crore in Uttar Pradesh. Ten crore people have got toilets in the country, including 2.61 crore in UP. It has all been possible because the government is concerned about the well-being of people", he pointed out.

CM Yogi added that 80 crore people, including 15 crore in Uttar Pradesh have been getting free ration for the last three years.

CM Yogi further pointed out: "Pakistan got independence before India. But today, India has emerged as the fifth economy of the world while in Pakistan people are fighting for one kg of wheat flour. India gave free vaccines, tests and treatment facilities to people during the coronavirus pandemic."

CM Yogi said that Gorakhpur has seen remarkable development with the opening of the Purvanchal expressway, connectivity with highways, the opening of AIIMS, the inclusion of a super-speciality ward at BRD Hospital and the opening of the fertilizer factory and the beautification of Ramgarh Tal.

CM Yogi gifted drinking water projects for 623 villages while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several flood protection projects on the rivers Rapti, Rohin, Ghaghra, Gurra etc before the onset of the monsoon.

