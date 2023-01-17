UP Congress leader booked for posting fake video

Lucknow, Jan 17 Uttar Pradesh Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar has been booked on the charges of posting a fake video on social media.

BJP leader Shailendra Kumar Sharma lodged a complaint against Lalan Kumar for posting a "doctored" video of BJP national president J.P. Nadda with "highly objectionable" remarks in the voiceover, on Twitter.

Hazratganj SHO Akhilesh Mishra on Tuesday said that based on the complaint made by Sharma, an FIR under the IT Act was lodged against the named accused and a probe is underway.

"We have roped in the cyber cell for a detailed investigation," he said.

