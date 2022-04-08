UP: Dead body of girl found in car in Asaram Bapu's ashram

Asaram Bapu's ashram at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has once again come under discussion. The body of a girl was found in a car in Asaram Bapu's ashram. Police have rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for autopsy.

The name of the deceased girl is Swati Pandya. Swati had disappeared from the house 4 days ago. Her body has since been found. "My husband Manoj Pandey went missing 3 years ago. He has not been found yet. My daughter also went missing 4 days ago and her body was found today. Swati had met with an accident two years ago. After that, her mental balance had deteriorated. She was abducted four days ago at around 7 pm. We searched for Swati but could not find her. Her body was found this morning in an Alto car that had been parked at the ashram for several days, Swati's mother Geeta Pandey said.

Police, who reached the spot, sealed the entire ashram along with the car and are further investigating the incident. Police have a preliminary estimate that this was done with the intention of killing the girl and making her body disappear. The security guard of the ashram opened the car and found a dead body in the car. He immediately informed the police.