UP declared Covid affected state

Lucknow, Dec 29 As new cases have continued to surge, Uttar Pradesh has been declared as Covid-19-affected state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that an order has been issued after assessing the situation.

He said that under Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Act, 2020, the entire state has been declared as Covid-affected.

The Governor has issued an announcement in this regard which will be in effect till March 31, 2022 or till further orders are given, whichever is earlier.

The state registered 80 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, while 11 people recovered from the virus in the same time period.

Meanwhile, amid a spike in cases and concerns over the new Omicron variant, several states have imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of infection.

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew from 11 p.m to 5 a.m from December 25. Also, the number of people allowed at weddings has been capped at 200.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that Covid protocols will have to be followed at all times at events.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor