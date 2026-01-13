UP: Diploma Student Commits Suicide at Aligarh Muslim University; Investigation Underway

A 20-year-old student was found dead at the SN Hall (Sarojini Naidu Hall) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh. The student identified as Insha Fatima was found hanging in her room and was rushed in critical condition to JN Medical College, where she died during treatment, said AMU Professor Mohd Wasim Ali.

Fatima is a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and a final-year Diploma Engineering student at AMU. According to reports, Insha took the extreme step while speaking to a family member on a video call at around 7.30 pm.

Also Read | Suicide case: Bengaluru dental student harassed over skin tone, six lecturers sacked.

"She was immediately taken to the medical college, and the whole team of the medical college tried to save her, but despite their efforts, they were unable to save her and declared her dead," Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali said. Following the information about the incident, the AMU administration and officials from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot. Despite doctors’ efforts, the student could not be saved.

Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway, and the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH | Aligarh, UP: Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, says, "The girl's name is Insha Fatima, and she was a final-year diploma student at our university. She had been staying in SN Hall (Sarojini Naidu Hall). Today, around 7:30, information came that… pic.twitter.com/zKGOtiit2P — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026

AMU Proctor Professor Dr Waseem Ali confirmed the incident and said the university administration is cooperating with the police in the investigation. He also appealed to students to seek immediate help if they are facing mental distress.

"This is a matter of investigation. If any complaint or FIR comes, then an investigation will definitely happen, and everything will be revealed about the reason behind what happened... As soon as the incident happened, her room was sealed immediately," he added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.