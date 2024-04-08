UP: Ex-DGP known for ‘Panchang’ policing joins BJP

Lucknow, April 8 Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar, who retired from service in January this year, joined the BJP on Monday.

He was a 1988-batch IPS officer who is known for his concept of policing according to the moon.

In August last year, Vijay Kumar hit the headlines when he issued a circular to police officials in districts and directed them to study crime records of UP 112 and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) during the new moon (‘amavasya’) days and a week after it and prepare a mapping plan to tackle illegal activities.

Noting that most incidents of crime take place a week before the ‘Amavasya’ in the ‘Krishna Paksha’ (dark phase of the moon) and a week after it, Kumar had instructed that the incidents of crime during the period must be reviewed monthly.

“It was a full moon day on August 1 and there was bright moonlight from 6 pm till 6 am on August 2, restricting the movement of criminals. From August 8, the new moon period began which continued till August 16,” he said.

“On August 16, it was dark from 6 pm to 6 am which helped criminals take advantage of the darkness and commit crime,” he said.

The then DGP said that ‘Amavasya’ would occur on September 14 and October 14, therefore, officers should remain alert a week before and after it.

“The circular is not just for the police but also for the general public so that they stay alert. Through strong policing, a secure environment should be established in the state, " he said.

Terming it as ‘Panchang’ policing, Vijay Kumar had asked cops to keep tabs on moon’s phases.

