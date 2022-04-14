UP: Expired milk given to patients in govt hospital

A shocking incident has taken place in Uttar Pradesh. According to the information received, a case of giving expired milk to the patients admitted in Ballia District Women's Hospital has come to light. As soon as this shocking matter came to light, the hospital administration started further investigation. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has made arrangements to provide milk for the health of women who are admitted to the District Women's Hospital for delivery. Under this, a contract was given to a firm to provide milk to the patients admitted in Ballia District Women's Hospital, but expiry date milk was being given to the patients admitted in the district women's hospital. After this the relatives of the patient saw the milk of expiry date and complained to the medical officer in charge.

CMS has started an inquiry into the matter following complaints from relatives of the patients. The matter was taken up, said Rashid Imamuddin, chief medical officer of the district women's hospital. An inquiry has been launched and the firm will be blacklisted if the allegations are substantiated, along with seeking an explanation from the contractor. Further investigation is underway.