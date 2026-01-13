UP: Four police officers suspended after public outcry over banned meat in Kanpur

Kanpur, Jan 13 Four police officers were suspended on Tuesday following a public outcry over the alleged recovery of banned meat in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

Speaking to IANS, Joint Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Kumar said that a video related to the incident had gone viral, triggering public outrage.

“A video went viral in which banned meat and bones were reportedly found. This led to widespread anger among the public. However, senior police officers reached the spot promptly and brought the situation under control,” he said.

He added that members of various Hindu organisations gathered at the site and raised slogans.

“Despite the tense situation, senior officers managed it effectively. FIRs have been registered, and action has been taken. There is a godown at the site, and a case has also been registered against those associated with it,” Kumar told IANS.

To maintain peace, security forces were deployed in the area.

“So far, two people have been arrested, and further investigations are underway. Based on preliminary findings, it does not appear to be a case of slaughtering animals. It seems that bones and flesh were being collected. A large quantity of chemicals and salts has also been found at the location,” he said.

Kumar further stated that four police officers have been suspended for negligence and dereliction of duty.

“We have suspended four police personnel so far due to their irresponsibility in handling the matter. Further investigations are being conducted to identify all those involved,” he added.

Providing an update on the situation, the Joint Commissioner said that peace has now been restored in the area.

“During the protest, some individuals damaged the glass panes of a few parked vehicles. However, there have been no reports of injuries. The banned items have been removed from the site,” he said.

He added that the police are making continuous efforts to ensure law and order and prevent any further escalation.

As the situation deteriorated earlier, police went on high alert and deployed a large force in the area. Following evidence of negligence, the Station House Officer (SHO), the outpost in-charge, and two other police officers were suspended. Additional police personnel, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), have been deployed to maintain peace. The administration has appealed to the public to remain calm and stated that the situation is being closely monitored.

