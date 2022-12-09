UP govt award scheme for meritorious OBC students

Lucknow, Dec 9 The Uttar Pradesh government is introducing the Chief Minister's Award Scheme for meritorious students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The scheme will apply to OBC students (from Class 10th and 12th) studying in schools affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Board. So far, the amount to be given under the scheme has not been specified.

According to a state government spokesman, educational institutions will also be directed to submit a list of OBC students who can be made employable or financially self-reliant through computer training.

or this, a budget proposal will be prepared so that more students benefit from the computer training scheme. There is also a proposal to digitally prepare students from backward classes for competitive examinations.

The directions regarding the aforementioned schemes have been issued by Narendra Kashyap, Minister of state for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and State Commission for Backward Classes.

The Minister has ordered concerned officials to ensure that information regarding schemes for backward classes are circulated through social media as well.

Meanwhile, the minister also directed the management of city-based Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University to ensure that admissions on reserved seats are done more transparently.

Notably, the varsity has reserved 50 per cent of its seats for disabled students. Out of these reserved seats, 50 per cent are kept for visually impaired students.

Kashyap also directed the department to organise an exhibition of products made by the disabled to provide more educational and employability opportunities to people with disabilities.

Further, to ensure maximum enrolment of differently-abled students at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, disabled students will be provided free-of-cost education, hostel accommodation, and food arrangements in the campus.

This will be done with aid from the state government.

