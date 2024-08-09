UP Horror: Wife Crushes Husband's Head With Brick in Shahjahanpur, Throws Flesh Pieces in Front of Onlookers; Disturbing Video Emerges

A gruesome visual spreading on social media rapidly in which a woman can be seen sitting on the dead body of a man whose head can be seen crushed, and blood spread all over it. According to the information, a horrific video is from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

According to the report, a wife allegedly killed her husband with a brick after a quarrel between them. She allegedly crushed her husband's head and then threw blood and other organs out of its brain. However, local police arrested the accused woman for her crime.

WARNING! Video May Disturb Some Viewers

How can someone be so cruel pic.twitter.com/tlzAU09aKP — Arpita deo (@rptdeo) August 9, 2024

The incident occurred in the Hathoda village of Shahjahanpur district. According to the police, deceased Satyapal and his wife Gayatri Devi indulged in a heated argument before the murder. The deceased husband beat her wife over a domestic fight, due to which Devi hit her husband in the head with a brick several times in retaliation, which finally caused his death.

Also Read | Mumbai: Husband Kills Wife, Then Commits Suicide by Jumping from Building in Goregaon.

A video of the incident has surfaced on X (formerly know as Twitter). In a horrific viral video, Devi can be see furiously smashing her husbands head even after killing him. It is also seen in a clip that she throws blood and organs on the road Infront of police. It is learned that a bystander recorded these scenes.

Shahjahanpur Police Statment on Murder

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said a fight took place between the deceased husband and wife, due to which the wife smashed her husband's head with a brick on the house door. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the accused has been detained by police.

When the police arrived at the murder scene after receiving the complaint, they were confronted with a terrifying visual. Gayatri Devi was arrested, and her husbands was sent to the postmortem for further investigation.