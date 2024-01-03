UP introduces EVs for inter-city travel between Lucknow, Ayodhya

Lucknow, Jan 3 As part of the initiative to develop Ayodhya as an eco-green religious destination, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced 15 four-wheeler electric vehicles (EV) for intercity travel between Ayodhya and Lucknow.

The Ayodhya Development Authority has collaborated with a private company to run the service, said a state government spokesman.

In the first phase, 15 four-wheeler EVs with seating capacity of four passengers have been introduced. These four-wheelers are Tata Tigor EV cars.

An e-cart service is already operational in Ayodhya since last Deepotsav. It has a seating capacity for six passengers. This service is for elderly who visit Hanuman Garhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and other sites.

In the next phase, 200 EVs will be introduced in Ayodhya for local service and for travellers landing at the Ayodhya airport.

At present the service could be availed through WhatsApp number. Soon, it will be available through an application that would be introduced by the ADA.

Fare for both outstation and local service has been fixed.

For travelling between Lucknow and Ayodhya, passengers will have to pay Rs 3,000 for one-way. Similarly, in Ayodhya, passengers will have to pay Rs 250 for a journey of 0 to 10 km, Rs 399 for 0 to 15 km, Rs 499 for 0 to 20 km, Rs 799 for20 to 30 km and Rs 999 for 30 to 40 km.

VVIP movement, including of artists and tourists, is proposed in Ayodhya between Makar Sankranti (January 15) and January 22.

Passion International private limited is providing cab service with the name of ‘My EV Plus’.

Director of the company, Prashant Garg, said the pick and drop service is for pilgrims arriving at Ayodhya airport.

