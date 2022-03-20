UP man beaten to death over Holi dispute

Unnao, March 20 A man was allegedly beaten to death during a dispute amid Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Akbarpur Dabholi village.

Holi, this year, was celebrated for two days - Friday and Saturday.

According to reports, the dispute escalated to such an extent that there was a fierce fight between the two sides in which one person sustained serious injuries.

He was later taken to the district hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

The family members of the deceased filed a complaint, accusing the rival group of attacking him with sticks.

The police, after registering an FIR, started an investigation in this regard.

The victim, Sohan Lal was roaming in the village in an inebriated state during the Holi festivities.

"He entered into an argument with his neighbour over some issue. When they indulged in a fight, the family members of the two sides joined them. The situation became volatile when they attacked each other with lathis and sticks. Sohan sustained serious wounds after being attacked by his rivals," said a local source.

Police station in-charge Raj Kumar said a case has been registered, and the body sent for the post-mortem examination.

"Action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report and other evidence. Investigations are continuing in this regard," he said.

