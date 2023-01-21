UP: Man slaps, misbehaves with Child Development Project Officer in Jaunpur; 2 held

The Uttar Pradesh police in Jaunpur arrested two persons for allegedly slapping a Child Development Project Officer during a discussion on food grains distribution, it said on Friday.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the city, the arrested persons had assaulted the complainant officer Rita Singh during a discussion on the distribution of food grains.

"Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Rita Singh gave a complaint that two people assaulted her during a discussion on the distribution of food grains. We have registered a case in the matter and both the persons have been arrested," said SP City, Sanjay Kumar said.

The matter pertains to an incident dated Thursday afternoon when the dispute between the CDPO and an Anganwadi worker in the Muftiganj development block office of Kerakar tehsil rose to such extent that the man standing next to the officer slapped the Anganwadi worker. The entire incident had created a stir in the office.

Meanwhile, when the family of that Anganwadi worker came to know about the incident, they hurried up to the office where the worker's son allegedly slapped the CDPO over her cheek and misbehaved with her.

The present outpost in charge SP Pandey caught hold of the man and handed him over to the Kerakat Kotwali.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

